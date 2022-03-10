Hoxton restaurant hosts benefit night to celebrate and support Ukraine

Students Angelina Duschak, 17, and Elvira Grygutsiak, 18, are both training at OKN1 as they study Event Management and Level 3 City and Guilds Diploma in Food and Beverage Service Supervision at New City College’s Hackney campus - Credit: New City College

A Hoxton restaurant is hosting a benefit night to raise funds for Ukraine.

The event is being held in support of two of its trainees who hail from the eastern European country which was invaded by Russia on February 24.

The Ukrainian Benefit night, which is being held at OKN1 Restaurant on Hoxton Street, will see funds raised for UNICEF, a charity working to support families affected by the invasion.

OKN1 is manned by both professional chefs and student from New City College's Hackney campus.

Students Angelina Duschak, 17, and Elvira Grygutsiak, 18, are both training at OKN1. The pair, who are of Ukrainian heritage, have helped design the benefit night's menu.

Angelina and Elvira helped to design the menu for the benefit night - Credit: New City College

It includes traditional dishes such as beetroot broth, chicken Kiev with dill mashed potatoes, Ukrainian gnocchi in a tomato sauce with wild mushroom and pancakes served with raspberries and sweetened sour cream.

The evening will take place on Thursday March 17, with the meal at a set price of £25 for three courses.

To book visit okn1.co.uk