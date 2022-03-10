News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

Hoxton restaurant hosts benefit night to celebrate and support Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:27 PM March 10, 2022
Students Angelina Duschak, 17, and Elvira Grygutsiak, 18

Students Angelina Duschak, 17, and Elvira Grygutsiak, 18, are both training at OKN1 as they study Event Management and Level 3 City and Guilds Diploma in Food and Beverage Service Supervision at New City College’s Hackney campus - Credit: New City College

A Hoxton restaurant is hosting a benefit night to raise funds for Ukraine.

The event is being held in support of two of its trainees who hail from the eastern European country which was invaded by Russia on February 24.

The Ukrainian Benefit night, which is being held at OKN1 Restaurant on Hoxton Street, will see funds raised for UNICEF, a charity working to support families affected by the invasion. 

OKN1 is manned by both professional chefs and student from New City College's Hackney campus. 

Students Angelina Duschak, 17, and Elvira Grygutsiak, 18, are both training at OKN1. The pair, who are of Ukrainian heritage, have helped design the benefit night's menu. 

Angelina and Elvira helped to design the menu for the benefit night

Angelina and Elvira helped to design the menu for the benefit night - Credit: New City College

It includes traditional dishes such as beetroot broth, chicken Kiev with dill mashed potatoes, Ukrainian gnocchi in a tomato sauce with wild mushroom and pancakes served with raspberries and sweetened sour cream.

The evening will take place on Thursday March 17, with the meal at a set price of £25 for three courses. 

To book visit okn1.co.uk

Food and Drink
Hackney News
East London News
Shoreditch News

Don't Miss

Finsbury Park bus station, where the man collapsed

London Live News

Man's death outside Finsbury Park station 'unexplained'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The micro-flat is located in Lower Clapton

Housing News

'London's smallest flat' in Lower Clapton sells for £90,000

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Shepherdess Walk this morning (March 2)

London Live News

Police close off area following reports of a man 'behaving erratically'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Julian Denis, the founder of Mao Chow in Hackney, is opening a new spot just around the corner, called Facing Heaven

London Live News

Former Mao Chow owner opening new vegan restaurant in Hackney

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon