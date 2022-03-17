Hackney eatery hosts St Paddy's weekender with Ulster fry-up pizzas
- Credit: Nebula
A Hackney pizza hangout is putting on a three-day St Patrick's Day weekender, to celebrate the feast day of Ireland's Saint Patrick.
St Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17.
Bar and pizza joint Nebula, on Hackney Road, has teamed up with Jameson Irish Whiskey offering Jameson cocktails and a limited-edition Ulster fry-up style pizza.
Nate Brown, owner of Nebula, says, “Nebula is much-loved for its colourful festival vibe which makes it the ideal spot to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style."
The Ulster Fry pizza is Nebula's take on the traditional Ulster Fry breakfast, topped with bacon, black pudding and Jameson BBQ sauce.
Vegan options and gluten-free bases are also available.
The three-day St Patrick’s Day weekender kicks off on Thursday, March 17, and continues until Saturday (March 19).
There will also be rounds of Table Bingo, drawn at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm each night of the weekender as well as live Irish music on Saturday night.
To book a table, visit nebulabar.com/home/bookings