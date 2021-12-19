Hip-hop speakeasy bar to open in Shoreditch

An artist's impression of hip-hop speakeasy Roxanne from the outside - Credit: Dirty Bones

A hip-hop speakeasy, accessible via a secret door down a side street, is coming to Shoreditch.

Roxanne, due to open in February 2022, aims to offer a taste of 1980s New York, inspired by the city’s legendary block parties and music.

The cocktail live lounge is being launched by the team behind the Dirty Bones restaurants, who claim it will be the world’s first hip-hop speakeasy.

It is tucked away in Whitby Street next to Dirty Bones's Club Row site, where stairs behind a secret door lead up into a laid-back lounge space.

Roxanne will have a soundtrack celebrating hip hop’s roots in soul and funk, with an intimate stage will host DJs, live performances and new talent showcases.

The venue’s name was inspired by The Roxanne Wars of the 1980s, a series of hip-hop rivalries between artists Roxanne Shanté and The Real Roxanne.

A drinks-focused menu will include classic cocktails and new twists alongside top-shelf spirits and a list of local beers and wines.

Food offerings include smashed burgers, fries and signature dips.