How you can get free pizza at a Hoxton restaurant

Published: 10:27 AM October 19, 2021

Italian chain Rossopomordoro is reopening in Hoxton this week, and to celebrate customers can enjoy free pizza.

The Rufus Street eatery will be giving slices to anyone who visits from 5-7pm tomorrow - Wednesday, October 20.

It is the first time Rossopomordoro has opened since the pandemic.

The restaurant will be opening Tuesday to Sunday 5-10pm and will have a selection of pizzas available as part of the autumnal menu.

