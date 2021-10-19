News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
How you can get free pizza at a Hoxton restaurant

William Mata

Published: 10:27 AM October 19, 2021   
Rossopomodoro's Copia pizza

Rossopomodoro's Copia pizza - Credit: Rossopomodoro

Italian chain Rossopomordoro is reopening in Hoxton this week, and to celebrate customers can enjoy free pizza.

The Rufus Street eatery will be giving slices to anyone who visits from 5-7pm tomorrow - Wednesday, October 20.

It is the first time Rossopomordoro has opened since the pandemic.

The restaurant will be opening Tuesday to Sunday 5-10pm and will have a selection of pizzas available as part of the autumnal menu.
 

