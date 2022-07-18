German craft beer bar in Dalston launches new Korean menu

A German craft beer bar in Dalston has launched its new Korean food menu.

KRAFT is collaborating with food operator Seoul in a Bottle to bring traditional Korean food with a modern twist to Hackney.

The new menu includes bar snacks such as kimchi pancakes, bigger plates including galbi jjim, which is slow braised beef short ribs, and rice dishes like ttokbbokki, a wheat flour cake with spicy gochujang sauce.

New Korean menu at KRAFT Dalston - Credit: KRAFT

The bar also hosts Jam Nights every Tuesday, DJ sets every weekend and brewery tours or gin tasting events.

KRAFT was founded by Felix Bollen after he noticed a lack of German craft beers while studying in London.

The bar already had two branches at Mercato Metropolitano in Elephant and Castle and Mercato Mayfair before opening the Dalston branch in 2020.

KRAFT Dalston is inside Kingsland Locke on Kingsland High Street.