Published: 5:00 PM June 4, 2021

Mickey's chip shop in Hackney was ranked as the best in the borough. - Credit: Google

There has never been a better time to visit your chippy than National Fish and Chip Day.

To celebrate the occasion, which falls today (Friday, June 4), we have been asking for your opinions on Facebook as to which is your favourite place to buy a cod and chips - or whatever your usual.

Based on the responses, we have put together a top five chippies in and around Hackney.

1) Mickey’s Fish and Chips, Pellerin Road, Stoke Newington

The most popular fish and chip shop was Mickey’s Fish and Chips.

You may also want to watch:

Two users described Mickey’s as “The best”.

2) Faulkners, Kingsland Road, Dalston.

Faulkners has been around for 40 years. Their fish and chips are also available to be ordered on Deliveroo.

3) Maria’s Fish Bar, Hoxton Street, Hoxton.

Maria’s Fish Bar is also available on Deliveroo.

4) The Kingfisher, Homerton High St, Homerton

The Kingfisher has an extensive vegan menu as well as traditional fish and chips.

5) Simply The Best Fish Bar, Hackney Road, Hoxton

The last top-ranking fish and chip shop was Simply The Best Fish Bar, where you can pick up a cod and chips for under £6.

