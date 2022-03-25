Sushi from Miyako and champagne in The Parlour at Andaz - Credit: Miyako

"Rakes have a song in their hearts, and their smiles give it away - be recklessly happy."

So goes a life directive set by the fictional character that the plush lounge bar, Rake's, at the five-star hotel Andaz in Shoreditch is named after.

Its new sushi and Champagne menu certainly does inspire feelings of recklessness and happiness - after all, it's scientifically proven that champagne goes "straight to your head, and makes you feel tipsy - fast.

In the plush setting of Rake’s Parlour, seated on a cobalt chaise longue, my friend and I shared a bottle - which start at £70 for a Veuve Clicquot and go up to £300 for the Ruinart Magnum.

Meanwhile, the sushi is top quality, and handmade to order in the hotel's very own sushi restaurant Miyako.

Japanese restaurant Miyako at the Andaz hotel in Liverpool Street - Credit: Miyako

Its head chef, Kosei Sakamoto, has created the simple menu which focuses on fresh, simple, authentic dishes, and has worked with suppliers to hand pick high quality and ethically sourced fish.

Items are priced individually from £3.50 for a single piece of sushi or sashimi. Meanwhile a platter like the Miyako special - which includes nine nigiri, a maki and a uramaki roll - comes in at £26.50.

A Miyako sushi plate - Credit: Miyako

Rake's Parlour is laid back, and yet stylishly luxurious at the same time.

Relaxing in its cavernous surroundings, with lashings of red velvet and gold gilded mirrors set off with a background of funky, ambient music, I can't think of a better spot to go all out, and enjoy the decadent duo.

The mid-17th century word 'rake' denoted a fashionable or wealthy man of immoral or promiscuous habits - but the modern day version that the hotel imagines of its clientele - characterised in its menu - is apparently "probably wealthy, of any gender, and definitely fashionable".

"Unembarrassed, unabashed, they are never afraid to tell you what they think, or show you how it's done," they add.

After a couple of glasses of Champagne, as inhibitions give way, it becomes easier to live life on the Rake's terms - and the night was certainly one to remember.

The Champagne and sushi menu makes a perfect choice for a catch up or post work with friends, a celebratory occasion, or for the ultimate romantic date night.

See bit.ly/3tE0lxm for more details.

Andaz, 40 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 7QN.