Café to open where coffee is paid for by good deed pledges

A café that switches cash transactions for good deed pledges is set to open this month for a limited time in Hackney.

NeighbourGood Café aims to encourage people to connect with the local community, try locally-sourced goods and learn more about the people in the area.

The venture is set to open from Thursday, June 30, to Saturday, July 2, at 2 Sidworth Street, London Fields, from 8am-4pm.

Home security company Ring, which is behind the project, said that instead of paying for food and drink, visitors will promise to do a good deed for the community, like offering time or assistance to neighbours.

A statement added: “After pledging their deed, visitors can enjoy locally produced drinks, cakes and pastries that were chosen following a poll of Hackney residents to determine their favourites.

“Brownies were voted no.1 community favourite, followed by cinnamon buns, pain au chocolat and chocolate cake.

“Coffee and hot chocolate will also feature in the café as Hackney’s favourite drinks. In addition to the locally-sourced food, guests can enjoy board games, read books about Hackney, and feel inspired by stories of local ‘heroes’ - people who’ve gone above and beyond for their community.”

The dog-friendly café follows recent research by Ring of 2,000 British adults that discovered a quarter (25 per cent) of the nation became friendlier with their neighbours during lockdown.

More than one third (36pc) of Brits also felt their neighbourly spirit improved since restrictions were lifted.

Once inside the NeighbourGood Café, visitors will be encouraged to write down their suggested good deed and pin it to a dedicated pledge board. These are in the categories of: Good skills: e.g helping fix a fence or replant a community garden; Good minutes: e.g offering to dog sit for a neighbour; Good energy: e.g introduce yourself to a new neighbour; Good business: e.g pledging to support a local business or charity.