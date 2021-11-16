Five Points Brewery & Taproom is being launched this weekend - Credit: Five Points Brewing Co

A new brewery and taproom is opening in Hackney this weekend.

Five Points Brewery & Taproom will offer tank-fresh pints and pizza, brewery tours and evening DJs, with space for 130 people indoors across the ground floor and a mezzanine viewing gallery among the tanks.

Based at local independent brewer Five Points’ headquarters near London Fields and Broadway Market, the Mare Street venue opens to the public this Saturday (November 20).

A giant, pop-up outdoor taproom was hosted at Five Points' new base in Hackney during the summer. - Credit: Five Points Brewing Co

Five Points co-founder and managing director, Ed Mason said: “We are very excited to be welcoming our local community into our brewery to drink the freshest Five Points beers in London.

“And to be able to keep our new brewery and taproom right in the heart of central Hackney, where it all began eight years ago, makes us really happy.”

Five Points, which has been brewing in Hackney since 2013, opened its new base earlier this year.

During spring and summer, it was home to a giant pop-up outdoor taproom.

The brewery and taproom at the site will be Hackney's largest, Five Points says.

Available on tap will be the full range of Five Points beers, alongside special and limited-edition brews, seasonal beers, and excellently conditioned cask ales.

Every Thursday and Friday from 5pm to 7 pm, the most recently filled tank will be available for £3.50 a pint.

There will be NY-Neapolitan pizzas on offer from the resident ACE Pizza, which launched ACE Under The Arches at the site earlier this year.

The menu will feature the usual favourites and some new specials, as well as an extensive vegan range.

ACE Pizza will also be teaming up with local foodie brands for special collaborations each month.

Every Friday and Saturday, the taproom will host DJs from nearby bar MOTH Club.

The site will also host weekly brewery tours and guided tastings from Saturday, December 4.

There will be three 90-minute tours taking place each Saturday afternoon, with up to 20 people on each.

To celebrate the venue’s opening, all registered visitors on the day will receive a complimentary pint of fresh Five Points beer.

Visit fivepointsbrewing.co.uk/pubs/mare-street-taproom/ for more information and bookings.