Nobu has just relaunched its Shoreditch branch after it had to close for the pandemic lockdown, almost as soon as it had opened.

The hotel was the 50th branch to launch of the world-famous brand which was founded by Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and the Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in 1994.

The dining room at Nobu Shoreditch - Credit: Claire Menary Photography

After years of construction the 164-room hotel opened in 2020 in Willow Street, a short walk from Old Street station - only to be swiftly stopped in its tracks when Covid struck, and just re-launched over the summer.

"Let’s take a moment to revel in this," my daughter declared, after we devoured every mouthful of a delicate bowl of Toro tartare topped with caviar (£32), before embarking on the next sharing plate before us.

The culinary experience here is on a meta-level, and we both wanted to savour the lingering, delectable sensation of caviar popping alongside the mashed, rich fatty tuna.

Black cod miso at Nobu Shoreditch - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

All of Nobu's greatest hits are on the menu, including his sticky, sweet, sublime, black cod miso (£46).

Beautifully presented Yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeño slices (£25) bask in a lime dressing and reflect the restaurant's Peruvian theme.

So do the crispy shell tacos which are offered with salmon and Wagyu beef, while we opted for lobster (£7.50 for two).

Japanese Wagyu beef (£62.50 for 75 grams) comes in slithers, with three sauces for dipping.

Japanese Wagyu beef at Nobu Shoreditch - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Cubes of crispy fried rice (£21.50) are served with a choice of spicy mashed tuna, salmon or yellowtail to dip them in.

Crispy rice with tuna at Nobu Shoreditch - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Nobu is certainly not a venue for those wanting to dine on a budget, but if you go for the less extravagant options on the menu and steer away from the sashimi and Wagyu, it doesn't have to break the bank.

Toro nigiri at Nobu Shoreditch - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Six pieces of tuna sushi, the best to ever pass our lips, come in at £11.50.

There's a night-clubesque theme, with ambient DJ music setting off the surroundings, which blend industrial chic with Japanese simplicity for a night to remember.

The bar area at Nobu Shoreditch - Credit: Claire Menary Photography

See london-shoreditch.nobuhotels.com.

The bar area at Nobu Shoreditch, leading out to the courtyard - Credit: Claire Menary Photography



