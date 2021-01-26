Going Rogue with Friday feasts and Sunday roasts to your door

Review

Published: 2:29 PM January 26, 2021

The ex-Galvin chefs behind Rogues are now delivering weekly changing Friday Feasts and Sunday Roasts to your door.

Zac Whittle and Freddie Sheen's three month residency at Hackney Coffee Company came to an abrupt end with the December lockdown. Still working partly from the kitchen in Hackney Road, they hope to continue their residency once lockdown lifts - but in the meantime they have pivoted to deliver anywhere within the M25.

Zac - ex of The Orrery, Galvin at Windows and Sky Garden - met Sheen at Galvin La Chapelle in Spitalfields and after a year they started hosting pop ups on the side. With a passion for sharing plates and multi-course tasting menus based around weekly changing quality produce, the Rogues branched out on their own in January 2020.

The year has included successful summer stints at Parlour in Kensal Rise and Wells Street Kitchen in Hackney, plus a lockdown delivery service providing homemade meals and produce.

Now their £20 per person feasts are a country-hopping culinary tour, from Mexico to Italy via Spanish tapas and Turkish mezze. In the week of Joe Biden's inauguration we celebrated with their American BBQ which arrived in a reusable crate packed in dinky recyclable pots.

The Mac&Cheese might have been cheesier but avoided the clagginess of some versions, and reheated nicely in the oven. Foil wrapped corn on the cob was slathered in delicious red pepper and lime butter, and other sides included a smashing potato salad, and light red cabbage slaw in a yoghurt dressing.

BBQ beans just needed an extra dollop of the accompanying ketchup-like sauce - laced with cayenne and vinegar it had a decent kick which pepped up the tender Cajun ribs and plain but tasty chicken wings. Only the slow roast brisket hadn't travelled well after being sliced thinly.

Rogues London's roasts come with a choice of poussin, lamb, pork belly or beef accompanied by multiple veg and trimmings - Credit: Rogues London

For those totally over home cooking there's a good value monthly pass of £128 per person which gets you four Friday Feasts and four Sunday roasts which come with multiple veg and a choice of poussin, pork belly, lamb's leg or sirloin. And for a special Valentine's in, there's a four course meal and prosecco for two for £95.

