New Shoreditch pizzeria offers free slices to first businesses to call up

Published: 1:02 PM October 22, 2021

A ‘casual neighbourhood’ takeaway has opened in Shoreditch, offering a unique and authentic take on pizza.

Pizza Tribe is offering free ‘al desko’ slices to the first 30 businesses to get in touch as part of its launch.

And its management is looking forward to all trying the ‘closely-guarded secret dough recipe’ on offer.

Founder Russell Allen, who has worked in five-star hotels including The Savoy, said: “Pizza Tribe is my latest project and particularly special as it enables me to work with my daughter, Toni, and son in-law, Maiko.

“All of our rectangular pizzas are lovingly topped with ingredients sourced from both Italy and the UK. Available by the slice and warmed to order!”

Lunch and dinner are both on offer. The menu features the restaurant’s popular Roman-style pizza squares made with sourdough, alongside lighter pinsa pizzas, made with a blend of sourdough, soy, and rice flour.

Russell added: “Packaged in a box made from recyclable and compostable materials, Pizza Tribe is a perfect al-desko lunch, easily consumed, and in the perfect slab-shape.

“For those in need of a sweet fix, look no further than Toni’s homemade brownies – think bite-sized squares of gooey, fudgy and chocolatey magic.”

For more information and orders, visit: www.pizza-tribe.com