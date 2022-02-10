A restaurant designed for throuples is opening in Shoreditch for one night only this Valentine's Day.

Claiming to be the world's first polyamorous eatery, diners at THROUPLE will be treated to a free three-course meal and drinks on Monday, February 14.

Sexual wellness brand LELO is behind the venture, which aims to "break down the taboo surrounding three-person relationships and other non-monogamous love".

Chief marketing officer Luka Matutinovic said: “Valentine's Day is without a doubt the most romantic night of the year, and here at LELO we believe that pleasure should be celebrated by everyone – regardless of sexual preference or identity.

"We are excited to open the first restaurant designed for polyamorous love so those seeking a romantic night out can do so in the comfort of a place full of like-minded people.”

A limited number of diners will be treated to a free three-course meal - Credit: LELO

The restaurant is based in a secret Shoreditch location - which will be revealed to diners after they book.

And while designed for throuples, the unique venue "welcomes all polyamorous people", including those in a four-way or even five-way relationship.

LELO sex and relationship expert Kate Moyle said narratives are moving away from a "one-size fits all" model to one that is more "inclusive and curious".

She added: "The sexual wellness movement is encouraging people to find what's right for them, which may lie outside of the relationship model that they previously felt that they had to subscribe to."

LELO said its research indicates people are becoming "increasingly open to the idea of relationships with more than one other person".

The brand’s sex census showed that more than a quarter (28 per cent) of Brits would consider entering a polyamorous relationship.

The findings suggested 38pc of 18 to 24-year-olds believed the idea of a polyamorous relationship would "tick all their intimacy needs".

However, LELO said despite the "appetite for poly relationships", just 0.5pc of people defined their relationship status as non-monogamous, perhaps due to the taboo surrounding it.

To make a reservation, visit www.lelothrouple.co.uk.