News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

Port and pie pop-up coming to Shoreditch

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:56 AM November 27, 2021
The Cockburn’s Port Pie Shop is opening in Shoreditch next month

The Cockburn’s Port Pie Shop is opening in Shoreditch next month - Credit: Cockburn’s

A three-course port and pie tasting experience is coming to Shoreditch next month.

Backed by reserve port brand Cockburn’s Port, The Cockburn’s Port Pie Shop is due to open from December 16 to 19, with Braised Beef Shin Pie and classic mince pies on the menu.

Customers will be able to sample different styles of port, including a Christmas cocktail and the new Tails of the Unexpected ‘Tawny Eyes’ Port.

Anthony Symington of Cockburn's Port said: “At Cockburn’s, we love nothing more than bringing people together - and what better way to do this than over a port and pie this festive season?

“Christmas is such a special time of year, and we know that after missing out last year, people are more excited than ever to celebrate this December. "

He added: "A glass of port really signifies the beginning of the festive season, and we want to help people come together in their celebrations."

Cockburn’s port and pie shop Shoreditch

This Shoreditch eatery will see Cockburn’s port paired with a variety of pies - Credit: Cockburn’s

Mulled port will also be available at the Christmas-themed shop on a drop-in basis for chilly Londoners.

Most Read

  1. 1 EXCLUSIVE: Planet Organic responds to backlash about incoming Broadway Market store
  2. 2 'Shock and sadness' after news GP practice will close
  3. 3 Business owners concerned by twice-burgled Stamford Hill shop
  1. 4 Chance of snow in London this weekend
  2. 5 South Hackney stabbing: Woman arrested and man left fighting for his life
  3. 6 Worries at lights shutting off around Hackney
  4. 7 Things to do in north London: Christmas markets, workshops and more this weekend
  5. 8 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  6. 9 Missing girl, 11, could be in Hackney
  7. 10 Covid-19: How Hackney's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown

The pop-up will be based at Iron Bloom, 46 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3EP.

Tickets cost £15 plus a booking fee, available at: www.designmynight.com/london/restaurants/shoreditch/iron-bloom/cockburns-port-pie-shop?t=tickets

London Live
Christmas
Shoreditch News
Hackney News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Someone in blue PPE holding Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

'Pressures this winter' as one in four social care workers in Hackney...

Pete Syme

Logo Icon
Tola and Emma, who are both 14, have been missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis since Saturday

London Live

Missing teenage girls could be in Hackney

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hackney man Maba Jeng, 22, wanted in connection to an alleged assault in Chelmsford

London Live

Hackney man wanted in relation to alleged Chelmsford assault

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Men sought in relation to racially motivated attack Hackney

London Live

Men sought in relation to racially-motivated attack near Brick Lane venue

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon