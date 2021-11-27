Port and pie pop-up coming to Shoreditch
- Credit: Cockburn’s
A three-course port and pie tasting experience is coming to Shoreditch next month.
Backed by reserve port brand Cockburn’s Port, The Cockburn’s Port Pie Shop is due to open from December 16 to 19, with Braised Beef Shin Pie and classic mince pies on the menu.
Customers will be able to sample different styles of port, including a Christmas cocktail and the new Tails of the Unexpected ‘Tawny Eyes’ Port.
Anthony Symington of Cockburn's Port said: “At Cockburn’s, we love nothing more than bringing people together - and what better way to do this than over a port and pie this festive season?
“Christmas is such a special time of year, and we know that after missing out last year, people are more excited than ever to celebrate this December. "
He added: "A glass of port really signifies the beginning of the festive season, and we want to help people come together in their celebrations."
Mulled port will also be available at the Christmas-themed shop on a drop-in basis for chilly Londoners.
The pop-up will be based at Iron Bloom, 46 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3EP.
Tickets cost £15 plus a booking fee, available at: www.designmynight.com/london/restaurants/shoreditch/iron-bloom/cockburns-port-pie-shop?t=tickets