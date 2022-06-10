Summer food and beer garden opens in Hackney Wick

Whether bar hopping through Hackney Wick, enjoying an after work pint or grabbing a bite to eat, it’s the perfect addition to E15’s lively waterfront. - Credit: herebedragons

Entertainment and retail venue Hackney Bridge has opened its lower tier garden to be an area of drinking and relaxation this summer.

The Hackney Wick location has opened the scenic spot next to the River Lea. It features a huge covered seating area.

A statement read: “With its very own shipping container bar, visitors don’t even have to venture out of the garden to get their hands on a crisp pint.

“Those heading inside for food can grab beers, wine, spirits or soft drinks from Hackney Bridge’s Hangar Bar, which celebrates the best of local Hackney suppliers.”

Hackney Bridge’s lower tier garden is open now - Credit: herebydragons

It added: “Food-wise, there’s a whole host of delicious delicacies available from the wide range of food vendors onsite.

"Those after Japanese food can head to Rainbo for mouthwatering gyoza and bao, whilst vegans are well catered for with Hanoi Chay’s Vietnamese dishes including banh mi, bun cha, pho.”

With flavours from all over the globe, there’s something to suit every palette. - Credit: herebedragons

There are also pizza and Tamila options on sale.

