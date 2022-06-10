News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

Summer food and beer garden opens in Hackney Wick

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:46 PM June 10, 2022
Hackney Bridge beer garden

Whether bar hopping through Hackney Wick, enjoying an after work pint or grabbing a bite to eat, it’s the perfect addition to E15’s lively waterfront. - Credit: herebedragons

Entertainment and retail venue Hackney Bridge has opened its lower tier garden to be an area of drinking and relaxation this summer.

The Hackney Wick location has opened the scenic spot next to the River Lea. It features a huge covered seating area.

A statement read: “With its very own shipping container bar, visitors don’t even have to venture out of the garden to get their hands on a crisp pint.

“Those heading inside for food can grab beers, wine, spirits or soft drinks from Hackney Bridge’s Hangar Bar, which celebrates the best of local Hackney suppliers.”

Hackney Bridge’s lower tier garden is open now

Hackney Bridge’s lower tier garden is open now - Credit: herebydragons

It added: “Food-wise, there’s a whole host of delicious delicacies available from the wide range of food vendors onsite.

"Those after Japanese food can head to Rainbo for mouthwatering gyoza and bao, whilst vegans are well catered for with Hanoi Chay’s Vietnamese dishes including banh mi, bun cha, pho.”

With flavours from all over the globe, there’s something to suit every palette.

With flavours from all over the globe, there’s something to suit every palette. - Credit: herebedragons

There are also pizza and Tamila options on sale.
 

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Springfield Park in Hackney - where a public event will be held

All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Upminster driver dies

London Live News

Emeli Sandé's ex-boyfriend Hypo stabbed in Woodford Green

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Chigwell Road in Woodford Green

London Live News

Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
EncroChat criminals Frankie Sinclair (left), 34, from Cardiff and Paul Fontaine - of the Pembury Estate in Hackney

Gun crime

Jailed: Hackney fixer given life-sentence for EncroChat murder plot

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon