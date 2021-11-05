New Hackney bourbon bar serves up American barbecue and soul
- Credit: The Bourbon
A new American-style dive bar has opened on Roman Road serving up a unique collection of bourbons, authentic smokehouse barbecue and music with plenty of soul.
The Bourbon boasts a "serious" collection, with more than 40 bourbon varieties for sale ranging from entry level light and smooth American whiskies to rare finds like 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.
A spokesperson for the Hackney bar said: "Follow the smell of the smokehouse and the sounds of old school soul and blues into this atmospheric 40-cover cavern that’s full of unique character."
The bar will also offer up signature cocktails like Espresso Bourbon Martini and Superstar Martinis featuring vanilla pods soaked in bourbon.
An all-American menu accompanies the drinks with classic homemade hickory barbecue dishes all made in-house including plenty of meat, vegan and veggie options.
Find out more at thebourbone3.co.uk