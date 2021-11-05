The Bourbon is a new bar in Hackney serving up American barbecue, cult beers and a "serious" collection of US whiskies - Credit: The Bourbon

A new American-style dive bar has opened on Roman Road serving up a unique collection of bourbons, authentic smokehouse barbecue and music with plenty of soul.

The Bourbon boasts a "serious" collection, with more than 40 bourbon varieties for sale ranging from entry level light and smooth American whiskies to rare finds like 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.

A spokesperson for the Hackney bar said: "Follow the smell of the smokehouse and the sounds of old school soul and blues into this atmospheric 40-cover cavern that’s full of unique character."

The bar will also offer up signature cocktails like Espresso Bourbon Martini and Superstar Martinis featuring vanilla pods soaked in bourbon.

An all-American menu accompanies the drinks with classic homemade hickory barbecue dishes all made in-house including plenty of meat, vegan and veggie options.

Find out more at thebourbone3.co.uk