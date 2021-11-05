News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Hackney bourbon bar serves up American barbecue and soul

Holly Chant

Published: 11:30 AM November 5, 2021
The Bourbon is a new bar in Hackney serving up American barbecue, cult beers and a "serious" collection of US whiskies. 

A new American-style dive bar has opened on Roman Road serving up a unique collection of bourbons, authentic smokehouse barbecue and music with plenty of soul. 

The Bourbon boasts a "serious" collection, with more than 40 bourbon varieties for sale ranging from entry level light and smooth American whiskies to rare finds like 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle. 

A spokesperson for the Hackney bar said: "Follow the smell of the smokehouse and the sounds of old school soul and blues into this atmospheric 40-cover cavern that’s full of unique character."

The Bourbon lives up to its name with a vast selection of American whiskies to choose from. 

The bar will also offer up signature cocktails like Espresso Bourbon Martini and Superstar Martinis featuring vanilla pods soaked in bourbon. 

The Hackney bar is tucked just behind Victoria Park. 

An all-American menu accompanies the drinks with classic homemade hickory barbecue dishes all made in-house including plenty of meat, vegan and veggie options. 

A selection of drinks at The Bourbon. 

Find out more at thebourbone3.co.uk

Food and Drink
Victoria Park
Hackney News

