The Globe in Hackney re-opens after refurbishment - Credit: The Globe Inn

A Hackney pub is welcoming back customers after a £210,000 refurbishment.

The Globe, in Morning Lane, now sports new bar fittings, lighting, carpeting and décor as well as a double darts board and external heating to allow outdoor seating, even in colder weather.

The pub dates back to 1891 and belongs to the Stonegate Group, the largest pub company in the UK.

The pub now has a double darts board - Credit: The Globe Inn

Stonegate's regional manager for The Globe Inn, Gavin Chinasamy, said: “This is an exciting time for the Globe Inn. It looks fantastic and it has a brilliant atmosphere, day and night, all through the week.

“The beauty of The Globe Inn is it still has all its character and yet offers the comforts and quality we expect and deserve these days. It is all about making this a warm, welcoming and relaxing pub for all.”