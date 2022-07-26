The Hackney pub is reopening after a five-month refurbishment - Credit: The Three Crowns

A Hackney pub is welcoming back customers after a five-month refurbishment project with a new food and drinks menu.

The Three Crowns in Stoke Newington now offers a modern British menu prepared by Senegalese chef Ousmane Gaye in a new kitchen with locally-sourced and seasonal produce.

The chef, who has previously worked at the Roast in Borough Market and the Holborn Dining Room, said: “I’ve cooked in restaurants of so many nationalities, so my cooking is a fusion of African, French, English and Asian cuisine, and I’ve been lucky enough to be trained by some of London’s best chefs."

The pub now offers a new menu created by Ousmane Gaye - Credit: The Three Crowns

Landlord Stacey Thomas added: “We are so lucky to have Ousmane. It’s an exciting new chapter for the Three Crowns.”

The pub will host live music events and DJ sets in the main bar and The Waiting Room in the basement.

The Three Crowns is at 175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH.

For more information: https://threecrownsn16.com/