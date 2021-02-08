News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tramshed delivers great flavours in good times and bad

Rashmi Narayan

Published: 12:36 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 1:57 PM February 8, 2021
The Tramshed Project in Rivington Street Shoreditch is a restaurant and co-working space which has now turned to delivering meal kits - Credit: Courtesy of The Tramshed Project

The Tramshed Project, an innovative restaurant, bar and co-working hub in Shoreditch, has like so may other venues been forced to close.

The space was formerly Mark Hix' Tramshed and famously sported a large Damien Hirst installation. But the upheaval of last year resulted in a new venture last November. The centrepiece decoration is now a humble tree alongside more greenery and selected artworks. It's still a restaurant and when restrictions lift it will also offer a comfortable change in environment for those struggling to work from home.

For meetings of four to six people, you can book one of the sizeable booths for the day and the cost will be deducted from your food and drink bill. However, solo working is free.

Greenery and artworks adorn the former tram shed where booths can be booked for co-working events - Credit: The Tramshed Project

We visited in December and decided to use the co-working space to hold a short zoom session. We were pleased with the stable, fast internet, and the menu from chef Andrew Clarke was impressive with a good balance of meaty and veggie options.

The star of the show was a starter of grilled leeks with almonds, koji and black truffle: a dish with minimal ingredients, yet packed with flavours. The vegan Sunday roast and plant burger for the mains sounded ordinary but both deserve a special mention.

The vegan burger was a great option when we visited - Credit: Rashmi Narayan

The roast featured smoky slivers of pumpkin with ample greens accompanied by a hearty mushroom gravy. The burger, humble but non-greasy, was a winner. And the warming festive special of Panettone bread and butter pudding with mandarin ice cream may not feature on the dessert menu, but there are tempting options for sorbet, caramel and chocolate gateau lovers.

Apart from creating a Covid-secure workspace, the Tramshed Project intends to host more chefs this year. When restrictions are lifted there is a likelihood that we may see Zoe Adjonyoh of Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen presenting West African-influenced dishes and she may be joined by James Cochran of 1251 who plans on adding innovative bar snacks. In a more hopeful future, there will also be live jazz sessions, workshops, exhibitions and panel discussions. There’s plenty to look forward to in 2021.

Lamb feast and sides meal kit from The Tramshed Project - Credit:  The Tramshed Project

For those who can't wait to visit in person, The Tramshed Project has introduced two course Weekend Feast Boxes delivered to your door anywhere in the UK, to add the finishing touches at home. Vegan Feast for two including a vegan pie is £50 while slow roasted Swaledale lamb shoulder, or herb and mushroom chicken with sides of hispi cabbage and pink fir apples and a salted caramel tart is £55. Order by 2pm Wed for a Friday 6pm delivery. Also available is a bottle shop, small plates and cocktails.

The Tramshed Project, 32 Rivington Street, Shoreditch.

https://tramshedproject.com/

