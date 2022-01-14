Dalston vegan burger give-away this weekend

Oowee in Dalston is giving away 100 vegan burgers tomorrow (January 15) - Credit: Oowee

A Dalston burger branch will be giving away 100 burgers to promote the launch of its Veganuary specials.

Oowee Vegan restaurant on Stoke Newington Road is giving away the plant-based burgers to celebrate the launch of its New Year New Meat campaign.

The chain, which has branches in Dalston, Brixton, Brighton and Bristol, have teamed up with vegan brand Beyond Meat to create The Flamin' Hot Smash.

The vegan burger consists of a double Beyond Meat smashpatty, two slices of American cheese, "buttermilk" fried jalapeños and housemade Hot Mayo.⁠ ⁠

Oowee Vegan is a burger branch in Dalston on Stoke Newington Road - Credit: Oowee

Oowee are giving customers the chance to try the new burger first hand this weekend for free.

In 2019 Oowee previously did a burger giveaway in Bristol that was dubbed the ‘Burger Apocalypse' – making national headlines.

The restaurant promises that while this weekend’s giveaway is a nod to that previous event, it will be conducted in a "much more safe, and organised fashion".

The last Oowee give-away in Bristol was dubbed "burger apocalypse" - Credit: Oowee

Charlie Watson, co-founder of Oowee Vegan said: “Veganuary is the time of year when many non-vegans decide to give the diet a go for the month, so we've really focused on creating a product that they will enjoy just as much, if not more than the very best animal meat alternatives.

"We achieve this by obsessing over every element of the burger, from the daily baked milk rolls made by our in-house baker, to the hand made, unique sauces that our chefs create."

People can claim a free Flamin’ Hot Smash’ by visiting Oowee on Stoke Newington Road in Dalston tomorrow (January 15) at 1pm.

There will be 100 available and the burgers will be given out on a first come first served basis.

Find out more at ooweevegan.com/veganuary