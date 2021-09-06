Published: 4:58 PM September 6, 2021

Gazette readers have helped highlight out some of their favourite Hackney pubs, cafes and restaurants but now it's time to pick the winners.

We are celebrating our 2021 Hackney Hospitality Heroes as part of National Hospitality Day, which falls on September 18.

It has been organised by four charities after a challenging 18 months for the industry, during which thousands of jobs have been lost, businesses have closed and owners forced to shut their doors for weeks at a time.

Now, the borough's eateries and drinking spots are back open and we're encouraging everyone to support them by booking a table on September 18.

The Bread Station in London Fields, 215 Hackney in Stoke Newington and Dilara's Cafe on Morning Lane are the top three cafes chosen by readers.

The pubs that got the most votes were The Gun on Well Street, Chesham Arms in Homerton and The Crown near Victoria Park.

The top three restaurants were My Neighbours The Dumplings in Victoria Park, Wander in Stoke Newington and Green Papaya in London Fields.

