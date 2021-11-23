News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stoke Newington's YumYum voted best Thai restaurant in London

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:11 AM November 23, 2021
Owner of YumYum Thai Restaurant in Stoke Newington, Atique Choudhury with his parents Khaleda and Dabirul

Owner of YumYum Thai Restaurant in Stoke Newington, Atique Choudhury with his parents Khaleda and Dabirul Choudhury at The Asian Curry Awards - Credit: The Asian Curry Awards

A Stoke Newington eatery has been voted best Thai restaurant in London in the 2021 Asian Curry Awards.

Much-loved Hackney haunt YumYum Thai Restaurant is owned by Atique Choudhury who received the award with his mum Khaleda Choudhury as well as Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott. 

His father Dabirul, who was made an OBE for charity service in the Queen's Birthday Honours last year was also in attendance, along with mayor of London Sadiq Khan. 

The awards took place at Grosvenor House on Sunday (November 21).

YumYum restaurant owner Atique Choudhury

YumYum restaurant owner Atique Choudhury - Credit: The Asian Curry Awards

Owner Atique said: "The award means a lot to me, my wife and our team as we have been really challenged during the time of Covid. 

"To win the Best Thai Restaurant in London at The Asian Curry Awards, which is the curry Oscars, is very special.

"I dedicate this award to all our customers who have supported us over the years."

YumYum Thai Restaurant owner Atique Choudhury with Hackney MP Diane Abbott, his mother Khaleda Choudhury and Wais Islam

YumYum Thai Restaurant owner Atique Choudhury with Hackney MP Diane Abbott, his mother Khaleda Choudhury and Wais Islam - Credit: The Asian Curry Awards

The restaurant will be celebrating 30 years of service in 2022. 

"This is the best gift I could ask for," added Atique. 

