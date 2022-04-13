News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Excitement building as new pizzeria prepares to open in Stoke Newington

Holly Chant

Published: 4:38 PM April 13, 2022
Zia Lucia is renowned for its selection of 48-hour slow-fermented doughs

Zia Lucia is renowned for its selection of 48-hour slow-fermented doughs - Credit: Haydon Perrior (@haydonperrior)

Independent pizzeria Zia Lucia is readying to open its eighth branch in Stoke Newington this week. 

The London pizza chain, famous for its menu offering four types of pasta and pizza dough, will be launching on Friday (April 15). 

The new site will be on Stoke Newington Church Street, with the independent set to launch another restaurant in South Quay later this summer.

Zia Lucia's spicy burrata pizza

Zia Lucia's spicy burrata pizza - Credit: Zia Lucia

To mark the opening, Zia Lucia will be offering 50 per cent off on pizza sales from April 21- 27.

Founders Claudio Vescovo and Gianluca D’Angelo have also invited Islington street artist, Alo, to the restaurant to paint Gianluca's auntie Lucia, the inspiration behind the brand and its name. 

Zia Lucia's first restaurant launched in Islington in 2016.

Zia Lucia will open its eighth restaurant in Stoke Newington this week (April 15) 

Zia Lucia will open its eighth restaurant in Stoke Newington this week (April 15) - Credit: Zia Lucia

As per tradition, the pizzeria will launch a new creation at its Stoke Newington opening, which will feature a unique orange tinted, carrot-based dough.

Claudio said: "As a location, Stoke Newington was a true priority for us and a place close to our hearts."

Find out more at zialucia.com

