Excitement building as new pizzeria prepares to open in Stoke Newington
- Credit: Haydon Perrior (@haydonperrior)
Independent pizzeria Zia Lucia is readying to open its eighth branch in Stoke Newington this week.
The London pizza chain, famous for its menu offering four types of pasta and pizza dough, will be launching on Friday (April 15).
The new site will be on Stoke Newington Church Street, with the independent set to launch another restaurant in South Quay later this summer.
To mark the opening, Zia Lucia will be offering 50 per cent off on pizza sales from April 21- 27.
Founders Claudio Vescovo and Gianluca D’Angelo have also invited Islington street artist, Alo, to the restaurant to paint Gianluca's auntie Lucia, the inspiration behind the brand and its name.
Zia Lucia's first restaurant launched in Islington in 2016.
As per tradition, the pizzeria will launch a new creation at its Stoke Newington opening, which will feature a unique orange tinted, carrot-based dough.
Claudio said: "As a location, Stoke Newington was a true priority for us and a place close to our hearts."
Find out more at zialucia.com