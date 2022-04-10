News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Portlandia star Fred Armisen coming to Hackney

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:22 PM April 10, 2022
Comedian Fred Armisen

Comedian Fred Armisen - Credit: Fred Armisen

Portlandia and Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen will be performing in Hackney for one night only this month.

The comedian and actor is bringing his latest show, Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome, to Village Underground on Sunday, April 24.

The show was born out of his Standup for Drummers show and is an observational sound check of the woeful life of a musician and more.

Armisen was born in 1966 in Mississippi, USA, and is known for co-creating the Portlandia comedy sketch series with Carrie Brownstein (Sleater Kinney, Wild Flag).

He appeared in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and makes regular appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Released last week, he features in Judd Apatow's satirical ensemble drama The Bubble, which is available on Netflix, and appeared in the BBC's Toast of Tinseltown with Matt Berry.

Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome is at Village Underground, 54 Holywell Lane, EC2A 3PQ, on Sunday, April 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.villageunderground.co.uk/events/comedy-for-musicians-but-everyone-is-welcome/

Hackney News
Shoreditch News
East London News

