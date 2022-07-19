News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
First Freestyle Trampoline Championship comes to Round Chapel

Charlotte Alt

Published: 3:36 PM July 19, 2022
The first Freestyle Trampoline World Championship will be held in Round Chapel, Hackney

The first Freestyle Trampoline World Championship will be held in Round Chapel, Hackney - Credit: SamuelSchultzbergBagge

From backyard to chapel - the first Freestyle Trampoline World Championship will be held in Hackney.  

On August 4, 20 athletes from Europe, North America and New Zealand will showcase their skills in a competition style show at Round Chapel in Glenarm Road.  

The event is organised by BERG, a Dutch garden trampoline brand in partnership with the Freestyle Trampoline Association (FTA). 

Aafke Rauwers, campaign marketeer at BERG, said: “We are honoured to be part of this whole experience. Being part of this community gives us an amazing drive to create the most amazing products.  

“This sport needs to get the platform that it deserves, since there is so much talent within this sport and community.” 

Athletes will be graded on creativity, difficulty, and execution to determine the first world champion of the new sport. 

Freestyle trampoline developed in the past ten years and began with kids doing backflips in their gardens and posting them to Instagram.

Tickets available here: https://www.freestyletrampolineworldchampionships.com/tickets  

