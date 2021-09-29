News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Seven great Indian restaurants and takeaways in Hackney

Published: 4:18 PM September 29, 2021   
Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen spread.

The Hackney Gazette has found some of the best spots in the borough for curry and other mouth-watering Indian dishes. - Credit: Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen

Readers have suggested some of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Hackney. 

Here is a list of seven top places to grab the best biryanis, tandoori dishes, samosas, naans and more in and around the borough. 

1. Lavang Spice on Banbury Road

Homerton restaurant Lavang Spice on Victoria Park Road is a Gazette reader favourite known for its friendly staff and fresh eats for curry-lovers to eat-in or take-away. 

Find out more at www.zomato.com/london/lavang-spice-hackney/menu

Lavang Spice on Banbury Road. 

Lavang Spice on Banbury Road. - Credit: Google 2021

2. Al Amin on Cambridge Heath Road

You may also want to watch:

Just south of Hackney in Bethnal Green sits Al Amin on Cambridge Heath Road. The simple, family-run Indian restaurant has an extensive menu of classic dishes, plus takeaway.

It's staff were described by one Gazette reader as "lovely, generous caring people". 

The authentic Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant opened in 1983 making it one of the oldest establishments of its kind in the east end. 

More than 30 years later, Al Amin is still serving the same much-loved recipes to local people. 

Find out more at alaminrestaurant.com

3. Karnaphuli on Stoke Newington Church Street

For one of the best Indian food experiences in N16, locals need to look no further than Karnaphuli in Stoke Newington. 

The Indo Bangla themed restaurant was also established in the 1980s and its name derives from an ancient Indian folk tale. 

Find out more at www.karnaphuli.co.uk

4. Tiffin Xpress on Murray Grove

Hoxton take-away Tiffin Xpress has tasty and distinct dishes to tuck into. It serves up a whole host of food including vegetarian dishes and fish specials. 

Find out more at www.tiffinxpress.uk

5. Rasa N16 on Stoke Newington Church Street

Rasa N16 in Stoke Newington is the first of many Rasa restaurant branches. The small and cosy south Indian vegetarian restaurant is popular with locals and has twice earned the title of Time Out Best Vegetarian Restaurant. 

Find out more at rasarestaurants.com/rasa-n16

Rasa N16 restaurant on Stoke Newington Church Street. 

Rasa N16 restaurant on Stoke Newington Church Street. - Credit: Google 2021

6. Hungry Beast on Kingsland Road

Hungry Beast is a vegan Indian kitchen in Dalston. Every dish on the take-away's menu is 100 per cent meat-free. 

The take-away opened during the pandemic and has proven popular with locals, celebrities and footballers. 

Find out more at www.hungry-beast.co.uk

Ash with his Hungry Beast team on Kingsland Road. 

Hungry Beast owner Musleh Ahmed, known by customers as Ash, with his culinary team. - Credit: Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen

7. Meezban Indian Cuisine on Shacklewell Lane

Meezban Indian Cuisine in Dalston offers modern and innovative Indian cooking made with fresh ingredients. 

The restaurant offers a fine-dining experience but customers also have the choice of ordering online for collection or delivery. 

Find out more at meezban.co.uk/order-online



