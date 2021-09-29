Seven great Indian restaurants and takeaways in Hackney
Readers have suggested some of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Hackney.
Here is a list of seven top places to grab the best biryanis, tandoori dishes, samosas, naans and more in and around the borough.
1. Lavang Spice on Banbury Road
Homerton restaurant Lavang Spice on Victoria Park Road is a Gazette reader favourite known for its friendly staff and fresh eats for curry-lovers to eat-in or take-away.
Find out more at www.zomato.com/london/lavang-spice-hackney/menu
2. Al Amin on Cambridge Heath Road
Just south of Hackney in Bethnal Green sits Al Amin on Cambridge Heath Road. The simple, family-run Indian restaurant has an extensive menu of classic dishes, plus takeaway.
It's staff were described by one Gazette reader as "lovely, generous caring people".
The authentic Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant opened in 1983 making it one of the oldest establishments of its kind in the east end.
More than 30 years later, Al Amin is still serving the same much-loved recipes to local people.
Find out more at alaminrestaurant.com
3. Karnaphuli on Stoke Newington Church Street
For one of the best Indian food experiences in N16, locals need to look no further than Karnaphuli in Stoke Newington.
The Indo Bangla themed restaurant was also established in the 1980s and its name derives from an ancient Indian folk tale.
Find out more at www.karnaphuli.co.uk
4. Tiffin Xpress on Murray Grove
Hoxton take-away Tiffin Xpress has tasty and distinct dishes to tuck into. It serves up a whole host of food including vegetarian dishes and fish specials.
Find out more at www.tiffinxpress.uk
5. Rasa N16 on Stoke Newington Church Street
Rasa N16 in Stoke Newington is the first of many Rasa restaurant branches. The small and cosy south Indian vegetarian restaurant is popular with locals and has twice earned the title of Time Out Best Vegetarian Restaurant.
Find out more at rasarestaurants.com/rasa-n16
6. Hungry Beast on Kingsland Road
Hungry Beast is a vegan Indian kitchen in Dalston. Every dish on the take-away's menu is 100 per cent meat-free.
The take-away opened during the pandemic and has proven popular with locals, celebrities and footballers.
Find out more at www.hungry-beast.co.uk
7. Meezban Indian Cuisine on Shacklewell Lane
Meezban Indian Cuisine in Dalston offers modern and innovative Indian cooking made with fresh ingredients.
The restaurant offers a fine-dining experience but customers also have the choice of ordering online for collection or delivery.
Find out more at meezban.co.uk/order-online