Published: 4:54 PM August 9, 2021

Two More Years occupies the previous Stour Space site at Victoria Wharf – one of the very first buildings in the UK to be listed as an Asset of Community Value. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

Hackney and Islington are jam-packed with great shows, parties and exhibitions this summer.

So for those of you counting down the days until the weekend, here are five of the best places to visit in both boroughs.

6. Stoke Newington art pop-up

A pop-up exhibition in Stoke Newington is showcasing artworks from 200 UK artists this Sunday (August 15).

The project is part of a larger initiative called Artists Responding To..., a monthly zine founded by Stoke Newington artist Polly Bates last August.

At the start of the November lockdown, 200 artists were each sent a postcard, inviting them to create art that reflects their experience of the year.

The postcards were returned with paintings, drawings, lino prints, textile artworks, collages and photography.

The exhibition at 147 Stoke Newington High Street is on August 15 from 11am to 6pm.

A book of the project featuring all 200 artworks is available to purchase at www.artistsrespondingto.co.uk/product-page/the-postcard-project-book

Polly Bates, founder of Artists Responding To... and curator of the Postcard Project Exhibition - Credit: Polly Bates

5. Catch a show Camden Fringe show in Islington

Performing arts festival Camden Fringe is back for its 15th year with shows all over north London including in Islington.

This weekend families must make sure to catch The Smartest Giant in Town, a production based on a children’s book, about a giant called George who is unhappy with his personal appearance.

The kids show is being performed until August 15 at Little Angel Theatre on Dagmar Passage.

Joe Friedman will also be performing on the weekend at Hen and Chickens Theatre in Highbury.

The Chicago-born comedian will tell audiences what it's like to be a hearing child of deaf parents.

The theatre will also showcase The Emoji Project set to explore the ever-evolving language of symbols.

To buy tickets for Joe Friedman’s show Deaf Ears visit https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/deaf-ears-how-i-learned-to-hear/

To buy tickets for the Emoji Project visit https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/the-emoji-project/

Find out more about The Smartest Giant in Town at https://littleangeltheatre.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

4. Hackney Wick summer parties abound

Hackney Wick sister venues Number 90 and Studio 9294 in Wallis Road have unveiled a summer of events with parties on this weekend.

Number 90 and its open-air terrace will be hosting Elevator East, Mica Coca and Fade to Zaire on Saturday (August 14) and live band Toms Fund and Soul Sessions on Sunday (August 15).

Studio 9294 will be celebrating Only Here For You, a local tattoo emporium, and its launch on Saturday with live music.

Find out more at studio9294.co.uk and number90bar.co.uk

3. Hackney Street party at King’s Crescent Estate

Neighbours at King’s Crescent Estate have organised a street party in Stoke Newington.

The estate, overlooking Clissold Park, will be joining neighbours, loved-ones and friends on August 14, from 12-6pm on Murrain Road.

There will be DJs and live music from Taliable, Maria Uzor and Noon Garden plus Caribbean food, ice cream, bar and all round good vibes.

The event is free and is for Kings Crescent residents, surrounding neighbours and friends of Hackney Showroom.

To book visit www.hackneyshowroom.com/street-party/

2. Explore the human body through art

An exhibition called Being Here is currently showing at Kupfer art gallery in Hackney Central. It showcases different artists’ interpretations of the human body.

Their work explores embodies realities through a surrealist and apocalyptic lens.

The exhibit runs until August 14.

Find out more at www.artrabbit.com/events/being-here-kupfer

1. Grab a pint at a new bar in Hackney Wick

The new canal-side bar and restaurant also houses community studios and workspaces for local entrepreneurs, small businesses and artists. - Credit: Victor Frankowski

A Hackney Wick venue has been salvaged from demolition for two years thanks to an innovative idea to launch a bar and restaurant on a site set for redevelopment.

Named after the amount of time the new bar has left on its lease, Two More Years launched last weekend occupying the creative venue previously known as Stour Space.

The new canal-side bar and restaurant serves organic wines, craft beers and burgers - both plant-based and meat-filled.

The venue will also host live music on Fridays and Saturdays from a roster of local DJs and producers.