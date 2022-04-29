Hackney artists part of show that addresses food poverty

Hackney residents are part of an art project to “amplify the voices and concerns of east London’s communities”.

As part of University College London’s (UCL) Public Art Programme exhibition Trellis, the works will tackle issues such as food injustice, refugee experience and AI discrimination.

Trellis, an annual show in its third year, has been co-created over twelve months by UCL’s researchers working in collaboration with contemporary east London artists and east London community groups.

It will be exhibited at the Art Pavilion in Mile End Park from April 29 to May 8.

Sam Wilkinson, UCL head of public art, said: “Trellis is an important exhibition that offers visitors a unique chance to hear the voices of those who are rarely heard, and to encounter the latest break-through research alongside exciting contemporary creative practice.

“Bringing together personal stories from our east London neighbours, from uplifting insights into the resilience of refugees, to important stories of cancer patients rewriting their narratives, these artworks are evocative, surprising and eye-opening.”

Among those to exhibit will be contemporary artist and Hackney resident Johann Arens who has linked up with Hanna Baumann. They have co-created the exhibit Another Provision that is taking a mobile dining table on tour around east London, offering free community meals and conversations around food injustice. Johann and Hanna were inspired to help tackle the issue that has been brought into focus in east London as the cost of living crisis intensifies.

Another Provision has been co-created by a Hackney artist - Credit: UCL

Another centrepiece exhibit is Tailor-Made, pieces of jewellery co-created by Ayse Akarca and Kassandra Lauren Gordon. This is a project that gives the patients microscopic insights into the disease and creates the potential for a new relationship with their cancer through bespoke wearable art.

Kassandra said: “The project is important to me because I believe that art can change the world and improve lives.

“Going through cancer or being affected by cancer is a major and emotional event in someone’s life. Jewellery is already used to mark major points in people’s lives, like engagement, marriage, getting your ears pierced when you’re finally old enough.

“In this project we are using jewellery to break social taboos about talking about disease and health, and to help people to reclaim their narratives.”

For more information, visit: www.ucl.ac.uk/trellis