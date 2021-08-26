'It's an unapologetic break up record': Flyte to play new material at All Points East
Francis Clarke
- Credit: Jan Philipzen
Hackney band Flyte will play songs from their album This is Really Going to Hurt for the first time when they appear at All Points East.
The three-piece are set to make their first live appearance since the coronavirus pandemic began at the festival on Monday.
They’ll be performing at the four day festival alongside artists like Jorja Smith, London Grammar, Jamie XX, Tom Misch, Bombay Bicycle Club and Foals.
Front man Will Taylor said: “It's been a very long time since we’ve played East London and since we played at all so it’s our comeback show. It couldn’t be more appropriate.”
He added: “It’s nerve wracking that we’re playing on the main stage at Victoria Park as our first gig back. Hopefully it will work out and be the perfect way to re-enter the performance world.”
You may also want to watch:
Will was very candid in discussing where the inspiration for the album came from, saying, “It was a very clear-cut break up record that was inspired by my relationship coming to an end.
“And it was really a response to loss, one of our band members had left, and our relationship ended and it was all created in a very short space of time. It was an exercise in dealing with loss and a premonition of how it was all going to pan out with us.”
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Hackney collision
- 2 Almost 800 residents in Hakney sent Covid positive text messages in error
- 3 Murder investigation after man stabbed on Lea Bridge Road
- 4 Jewish man in 'deep shock' after random attack in Stamford Hill
- 5 Protesters return to call for Geffrye statue to fall
- 6 London bus assaults lead to police photo appeal
- 7 Lea Bridge Road murder: Victim named as 32-year-old man
- 8 Update: Attack on Jewish man in Stamford Hill linked to three other assaults
- 9 Hackney new-look M&S Foodhall with 'fill your own' section
- 10 Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent
Whilst Will can’t say that Hackney has necessarily had an influence stylistically on his band’s music, he does state the importance the area has had in the band’s development.
He said: “We ran a club night every month for a few years at the Moth Club called Chasing Heaven, and we just got very ingrained in Hackney Culture.
“Hackney is such an eclectic place. There’s not a particular style that comes out of Hackney, it’s just an incredibly creative environment to be in.”
When asked who he will watch at the festival, he also gave us a small insight into what will happen on the day.
“Bombay Bicycle Club we’d love to see, we toured with them and supported them for the tour on their fourth album a few years back. Suren from Bombay Bicycle Club will be drumming with us and we’ll be singing on one of their songs on their set too.”
For more information, visit: www.allpointseastfestival.com