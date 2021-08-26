'It's an unapologetic break up record': Flyte to play new material at All Points East

Published: 11:49 AM August 26, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM August 26, 2021

Taking Flyte: The band's new album This is Really Going to Hurt deals with losing one of their members and a break-up. - Credit: Jan Philipzen

Hackney band Flyte will play songs from their album This is Really Going to Hurt for the first time when they appear at All Points East.

The three-piece are set to make their first live appearance since the coronavirus pandemic began at the festival on Monday.

They’ll be performing at the four day festival alongside artists like Jorja Smith, London Grammar, Jamie XX, Tom Misch, Bombay Bicycle Club and Foals.

Front man Will Taylor said: “It's been a very long time since we’ve played East London and since we played at all so it’s our comeback show. It couldn’t be more appropriate.”

He added: “It’s nerve wracking that we’re playing on the main stage at Victoria Park as our first gig back. Hopefully it will work out and be the perfect way to re-enter the performance world.”

Will was very candid in discussing where the inspiration for the album came from, saying, “It was a very clear-cut break up record that was inspired by my relationship coming to an end.

“And it was really a response to loss, one of our band members had left, and our relationship ended and it was all created in a very short space of time. It was an exercise in dealing with loss and a premonition of how it was all going to pan out with us.”

Whilst Will can’t say that Hackney has necessarily had an influence stylistically on his band’s music, he does state the importance the area has had in the band’s development.

He said: “We ran a club night every month for a few years at the Moth Club called Chasing Heaven, and we just got very ingrained in Hackney Culture.

“Hackney is such an eclectic place. There’s not a particular style that comes out of Hackney, it’s just an incredibly creative environment to be in.”

When asked who he will watch at the festival, he also gave us a small insight into what will happen on the day.

“Bombay Bicycle Club we’d love to see, we toured with them and supported them for the tour on their fourth album a few years back. Suren from Bombay Bicycle Club will be drumming with us and we’ll be singing on one of their songs on their set too.”

For more information, visit: www.allpointseastfestival.com

