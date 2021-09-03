Published: 1:45 PM September 3, 2021

SliderCuts on Hackney Road is giving away free haircuts and money advice, thanks to a Mastercard initiative. - Credit: Tom Harrison

An East London barbershop is giving away free haircuts until 3pm today, along with free money and tech advice for those most in need of financial support.

Hackney barbers SliderCuts has teamed up with Mastercard after the global corporation's own research found almost a quarter of people were happy to talk about money issues at their barbershop or hairdressers.

The research revealed that one in 10 viewed barbershops as the hub of the community and a safe space to talk about issues and concerns.

SliderCuts barbers. - Credit: Tom Harrison

Mark Maciver of SliderCuts said: “I know first-hand the importance a barbershop can have on the community. I’ve witnessed grown men breakdown over issues they can’t talk about to the people closest to them yet feel comfortable enough to discuss with their barber.

"We all struggle at times in our lives; whether it’s finances, relationships, family or work and I truly hope that barbershops feel like a safe space for anyone wanting to open up. I’m really proud to partner with Mastercard on this initiative, tackling a very important but often unspoken issue.”

Mastercard research found almost a quarter of people were happy to talk about money issues at their barbershop or hairdressers. - Credit: Tom Harrison

The initiative, which runs from September 2-3, has seen representatives from financial and career support social enterprise Clean Slate, on hand to offer money and online advice to people getting a free haircut.

The two-day event was part of Mastercard's "Nobody in the Dark" digital and financial inclusion campaign which first launched last year and included support from the charity Good Things Foundation.

Mastercard, at SliderCuts Barber Shop, have created a safe space where people can learn about tech and how it can support their financial status. - Credit: Tom Harriso

Kelly Devine, division president for Mastercard UK & Ireland, said: "Offering people help in an environment they know and feel comfortable in, within their own community is a way we can break down barriers and encourage those who need it most to seek the help and support they need.”

Clean Slate Support Worker Emma Kernahan added: “Community hubs and familiar places like barbershops, are integral to how we support and empower our clients through money guidance and digital skills."

Free hair cuts and money advice are available until 3pm today (September 3). - Credit: Tom Harrison

Book a free haircut by 3pm today at SliderCuts on 176 Hackney Road by calling 0203 411 3252 or email booking@talkertailor.com

Those attending can choose between three different types of appointments including tech and financial guidance with a Clean Slate advisor (30 minutes), a haircut with private tech and financial guidance (1 hour) or a haircut with open tech and financial guidance (1 hour).

The free resource hub at nobodyinthedark.co.uk is also available to help boost the confidence of those with limited digital skills, allowing them to engage confidently with free, trusted online support on money, security, benefits and debt.



