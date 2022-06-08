News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Queens and kings celebrated at Hackney Bridge Queer Summer Fayre

William Mata

Published: 9:54 AM June 8, 2022
The event promises a queer shake up of the traditional summer fete

The event promises a queer shake up of the traditional summer fayre

Celebrating queens, kings and all things of the queer community, the Hackney Bridge Queer Summer Fayre promises to give the classic British summer fayre a much needed shake up. 

Produced by Raze Collective in partnership with Naked Presents, this inclusive LGBTQIA+ event will offer a safe space to all when it runs on June 18.

Starting at 2pm until late, visitors can expect a queer makers market, Crafternooning corner arts workshops, day and night cabaret by Naked Presents and of course an after party for dancing all night. 

Workshops include mini magazine making with FEMZINE, Queerly Come Dancing and the ‘creating social change through collage’ DIY art workshop, and tickets are free or pay what you can. 

Not to be missed, the day will also feature not one but two caberets, jam-packed with some of queer London's brightest royal crown jewels. Featuring the likes of artists and performers P.M.B.C, Lucinda B Hind, Amazi, WET MESS, Beau Jangles and more.

It will be held at Hackney Bridge, Units 1-28. For more information head to
razecollective.com/queersummerfayre 

Hackney News

