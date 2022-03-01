News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Citizen's assembly to mark 'long-term' conversation on climate crisis

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:42 PM March 1, 2022
Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. P

A child rallies against climate change on the steps of Hackney Town Hall - Credit: Archant

Hackney people will take part in a citizen's assembly this week, to discuss the borough's long-term plans to tackle the climate crisis.

The citizen's assembly, hosted by Hackney Council, will take place on March 3 and plot out a plan for the next two decades.

It will feature a group of residents drawn from the council's Hackney Matters panel and aims to be "as representative as possible". 

The assembly is the result of a pledge made when the council declared a climate emergency in June 2019, to deliver net zero emissions across its functions by 2040. 

Hackney's mayor Philp Glanville said: "From the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars to the switch away from gas boilers, the response to the climate crisis will have far-reaching impacts on all of our lives.

"We want to make sure that residents know how they can influence our plans, hold us to account, get in touch with us with thoughts and ideas, and do their bit - however big or small - to tackle the climate crisis."

Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for energy, waste, transport and public realm, added: "The involvement of residents is key to kickstarting a long-term conversation on the climate crisis, especially when we know the kind of changes in behaviour we all need to make if we’re to reach stretching zero carbon targets."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hackney Downs LTN to be made permanent despite opposition
  2. 2 Hackney hostel to be made into temporary housing amid 'severe housing crisis'
  3. 3 Vigil for Ukraine to take place on Lower Clapton Road
  1. 4 You could live in a converted Victorian schoolhouse
  2. 5 Jailed: Man attacked woman then stabbed brother in heart
  3. 6 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
  4. 7 'Work from home if you can': Tube strikes warning for travellers
  5. 8 Covid patient numbers in north London drop to pre-Christmas levels
  6. 9 'London's smallest flat' in Lower Clapton sells for £90,000
  7. 10 'Never sign anyone off': Independent mayoral candidate wants to inspire others

The council plans to consult on draft climate action plans this year. It also intends to carry out focus groups with residents following the assembly. 

The citizens assembly will take place on Thursday, March 3. Find out more about the council’s work to rebuild a greener Hackney at: hackney.gov.uk/rebuilding-greener

Climate Emergency
Climate Change
Hackney Council
Hackney News
East London News
North London News

Don't Miss

Hackney Conservative mayoral candidate, Oliver Hall

Local Election

'Youngest ever' Conservative mayoral candidate to scrap LTNs if elected

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

London Live News

Police launch investigation after man dies in Hackney flat fire 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ronke Badru, the mother of Abraham Badru who was shot dead on Ferncliff Road in Hackney on March 25, 2018

London Live News

Inquest: 'No motive' found to unsolved murder of hero who rescued rape...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
All Island Grill was a popular Caribbean take-away on Bradbury Street

Hackney History

Thousands sign petition to save Dalston's All Island Grill ahead of protest

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon