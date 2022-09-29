Hackney Empire announces 2022 pantomime Mother Goose

News

A "reimagining of a rags-to-riches tale", the pantomime follows Mother Goose, who is about to be thrown off her land as she cannot pay her rent, until she discovers a golden-egg-laying goose - Credit: @mrperou

The Hackney Empire has revealed its 2022 pantomime will be Mother Goose.

This festive season's performance will run from November 19 to December 31 at the Mare Street theatre.

Olivier award-winning Dame Clive Rowe MBE returns to direct and star as Mother Goose in his 15th pantomime at the theatre.

Dame Clive Rowe MBE is best known for his role as Norman "Duke" Ellington in BBC children's drama The Story of Tracy Beaker - Credit: @mrperou

He is joined in the cast by familiar faces to the Hackney Empire Kat B, who will star as Billy Goose, and Ruth Lynch as Priscilla the Goose.

Holly Mallett, Tony Marshall, Rebecca Parker, Ope Sowande and Gemma Wardle will also appear.

The creative team includes Will Brenton as writer, alongside Steven Edis, Cleo Pettitt, Renell Shaw, André Fabien Francis, David W Kidd and Yvonne Gilbert.

Ruth Lynch will make her professional debut this year as Priscilla the Goose - Credit: @mrperou

Mother Goose was created for music hall comedian and musical theatre actor Dan Leno, who first played the title role in 1902.

The Hackney Empire revisits the pantomime this year to celebrate their 120th birthday year.

Sign language interpreted performances will take place on December 3 and 15, and the performance on the former date will be dementia-friendly.

Tickets are available now at hackneyempire.co.uk/