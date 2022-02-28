News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Empire gives audiences a chance to give back this Easter

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:53 PM February 28, 2022
The Gruffalo is a picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

The Gruffalo: Pay It Forward initiative will run at Hackney Empire from April 6-8. - Credit: Tall Stories

Hackney Empire audiences will be given the opportunity to give back to local families in need this Easter.

People going to watch The Gruffalo at the theatre, will be able to donate the price of a ticket, or tickets to give local families, who would not ordinarily be able to afford a trip to the theatre, an opportunity to see the play too.

The Gruffalo: Pay It Forward initiative will run at Hackney Empire from April 6-8. 

The Gruffalo is a picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler which tells the story of a mouse and a monster on a daring adventure through the woods. - Credit: Tall Stories

The project has seen Hackney Empire and charity Tall Stories collaborate with local community groups such as the Hackney Marsh Partnership and their Concorde Youth Hub on the Kingsmead Estate, Stoke Newington Youth Hub on the Milton Garden Estate, Hackney Migrant Centre and E5 Baby and Children Bank who work with refugee families, trafficked women, survivors of domestic abuse and parents.

Beautine Wester, founder of E5 Baby and Children Bank, said: "What a great initiative. It will benefit a lot of our families, who do not have disposable incomes and are living on the breadline, to afford a show."

The Gruffalo musical adaption of the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, tells the story of a mouse and a monster on a daring adventure through the woods. 


