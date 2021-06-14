New Dalston exhibition celebrates social and physical landscapes of London 

Published: 12:48 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM June 14, 2021

Frank Creber’s work is described as a mysterious exploration of East London communities. - Credit: Jane Smith

A new exhibition featuring seven east London artists has opened at Chrom Gallery in Dalston, seeking to explore London, its landscapes and connections with society.

This new exhibition on 502 Kingsland Road presents a collective body of work mostly made during lockdown, revealing a critical eye about what London looks like from the inside out.

The seven artists, all working in the media of painting, printmaking, collage, and photography have jointly organised the show because of a shared compassion for London.

A piece of art by Rory Brooke. - Credit: Jane Smith

They have been pursuing their artistic practice in studios in lockdown with the anticipation that their works will be viewed by the public in the gallery.

The artists works explore places in the capital which are being redefined, its trees, working life, infrastructure, and emotional connections to buildings.

A landscape painting by Steve Edwards. - Credit: Jane Smith

Jane Smith, one of the seven artists, told the Gazette: “When the opportunity came up to exhibit with this group of very talented local artists, I saw it as the ideal way to reconnect with the outside world, and the perfect chance to show hand-rendered work produced during the pandemic.

Jane Smith's city views will also be on display at the Dalston gallery. - Credit: Jane Smith

“I am attracted to London in particular in relation to my work. I feel more secure when among buildings, and can sometimes feel a bit lost without structures around me.”

Another artist, Frank Creber, added: “I believe art is part of our community narrative, whilst exhibiting across the UK and beyond, I feel deeply connected to my local communities and celebrate with a critical eye the places near to where I live.”

Artist Hedy Parry-Davies’s explores the beautiful decay of historic architecture in the exhibition. - Credit: Jane Smith

In the post-pandemic world of digital media that has driven our workplace and even social life onto the screen, the artists' hope is to replace screen fatigue with the delights of saturated colour - best experienced in-person.

An drawing of a London scene by Graham Stone. - Credit: Jane Smith

The work on display includes Ben Kilburn’s abstract, colourful shapes drawing on the natural and built world; Frank Creber’s mysterious exploration of East London communities; Graham Stone’s evocative drawings of local scenes; Hedy Parry-Davies’s exploration of beautiful decay of historic architecture; Jane Smith’s tranquil and harmonious city views; Rory Brooke’s vibrant landscapes with a darker note with Covid and climate change icons; and Steve Edwards’ dramatic but peaceful compositions.

The exhibition is open from 12-20 June.

Abstract art by Ben Kilburn. - Credit: Jane Smith



