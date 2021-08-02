Published: 4:17 PM August 2, 2021

This Hackney weekend why not try out Hijingo in Shoreditch. - Credit: Matt Crossick

Searching for something to do this weekend? Look no further, here are five amazing things to do in Hackney this weekend (August 7-8).

Boxpark, Shoreditch

For an all-in-one shopping experience, head down to Boxpark in the heart of Shoreditch. Tagged as the "world’s first pop-up mall" Boxpark is a fusion of fashion and street food.

This summer welcomes a new series of street food traders from Mao Chao, a plant-based pan-Asian dining experience, to Love Churros - an eatery devoted to bringing you every churro flavour imaginable.

Boxpark Shoreditch can be found at 2-10 Bethnal Green Road.

Futuristic bingo on Worship Street

European holidays, bicycles, camera drones and cash are up for grabs at this new bingo club on Worship street.

Not your average bingo club, Hijingo is set to compete with the likes of Mecca and Gala.

Find out more at www.hijingo.com

The new high-tech bingo club in Hackney was designed by a team who has built stadium concerts for stars like Beyonce and Jay Z. - Credit: Matt Crossick

London’s Jerk Festival at Bohemia Place

Celebrating Jamaican Independence Day, London’s Jerk Festival promises the best of Jamaican food, music and culture this weekend for a special two-day event.

All ages are welcome for the daytime events which include brunches accompanied by Sattamann sound system's Real Roots Dub and Reggae.

Evening events are 18 plus with music from the likes of Saxon Sound, the first UK Reggae sound system to win an international competition.

To attend, choose your session and buy tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-jerk-fest-2021-tickets-143098514509

London's Jerk Festival in Hackney promises plenty of food and music this weekend. - Credit: London's Jerk Festival

The Game of Love and Chance at Arcola Theatre

Visit Arcola’s outdoor theatre and catch the last night of the show, The Game of Love and Chance by Pierre de Marivaux.

This classic French comedy is revamped into an English modern tale about lust, class and unlikely blessings, adapted by writer Quentin Beroud and Arcola’s Associate Director Jack Gamble.

Tickets are between £15-25. To purchase, visit www.arcolatheatre.com

The Game of Love and Chance at Arcola Theatre. - Credit: Arcola Theatre

A spot of brunch at a colourful Mare Street cafe

Weekends are for brunching, so why not try Palm Vaults at 411 Mare Street.

Having opened in April 2016, Palm Vaults was originally meant to be a retail store but quickly transformed into a colourful cafe.

With greenery cascading down the ceiling and walls and pink lattes as far as the eye can see, this independent café and coffee shop will give you all the holiday vibes you need this summer.

Try the Persian porridge-oats slow cooked with cardamom and rose and, for a staple Palm's drink, go for the Beetroot Latte.