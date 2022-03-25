Sneak Peak: Hackney Half route and medal revealed

Thousands of runners took part in the Hackney Half marathon last year - Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

This year's much-anticipated Hackney Half route map and medal has been revealed with just two months to go until London runners race to the finish line.

The Hackney Half marathon returns on Sunday, May 22, with 28,000 runners set to take to Hackney's streets for the sports event.

Runners will take on the 13.1 mile route which passes through Mare Street, Hackney Town Hall, Broadway Market and Hackney Wick.

A map of the Hackney Half 2022 route is now online - Credit: Limelight Sports

The long-distance run will take runners through green spaces such as Haggerston and Downs Parks. They will cross over twelve canals and rivers and enjoy views of the Olympic Park.

Along the way participants will be met with a line-up of musicians, including brass bands, as well as the sounds of crowds cheering them on.

Upon completion of the route, finishers will be presented with this year's medal.

The 2022 Hackney Half medal - Credit: Limelight Sports

Runners have until Friday, April 22, to secure their spot on the start line.

Find out more at run.limelightsports.club/event/hackney-moves-2022/hackney-half