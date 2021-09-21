Published: 3:38 PM September 21, 2021

Hackney Moves Festival will see people taking part in running events and free fitness classes alongside music and entertainment. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

A record 30,000 runners are preparing for the Hackney Half Marathon this weekend, with DJ sets, tasty bites and free fitness classes also on offer.

The runners will be joined by a further 75,000 Hackney Moves festival-goers, the UK's largest Outdoor Fitness Festival in Hackney Marshes.

The festival will run from Friday (September 24) to Sunday (September 26).

As well as the half, people at the event will be taking part in the Hackney 5K and Hackney Schools' Challenge.

30,000 runners are set to take part in the Hackney Half Marathon. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

The 5K is free for runners aged 13 and older but they must register beforehand.

The race suits young and newbie runners, or seasoned runners who need a flexible format with start times on the hour, every hour throughout the day.

The run will take in all the Olympic sights as runners wind their way through the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, past the River Lea and the Olympic Velopark.

All finishers will receive an exclusive NIKE Dri-Fit technical t-shirt, medal and official race-time.

In addition, the youth running initiative the Hackney Schools' Challenge is back with hundreds of children, aged five-11 from over 15 Hackney schools, taking on the 1.1 mile race to complete their own 13.1 mile challenge over 13 weeks.

Spectators at the Hackney Half. - Credit: S.R. Photography

Alongside the races, the three-day Hackney Moves line-up includes free entertainment, sports and fitness activities for more than 75,000 festival-goers.

Hackney Moves is the UK's biggest fitness festival. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

Festival organisers Limelight Sports Club say they have worked closely with Hackney Council, Public Health England and all necessary agencies over six months to ensure that Hackney Moves is hosted in a Covid-secure way.

James Robinson, managing director of Limelight Sports Club, said: “We’re excited that Hackney Moves is back, and bigger than ever.

The 5K event is free but runners must pre-register online. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

"The three-day festival of running and fitness moves communities together through irresistible experiences, high energy entertainment and most of all – fun.

"It sets a benchmark in the industry for a new mass participation events concept that makes movement accessible for everyone."

Young people from Hackney Schools will also be taking part. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

Learn more at limelightsports.club/event/hackney-moves-2021