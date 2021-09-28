Licensed to thrill: What's on this weekend in Hackney and Islington

Published: 3:13 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM September 28, 2021

We compiled a list of five things to do in Hackney and Islington for the first weekend of October (2-3).

Culture

Check out ‘First at Last’, a free exhibition taking place at Gallery Balmain in Shoreditch. Showcasing the works of artists from across 16 countries, this pop-up event is a post-pandemic project for high street gallery owner Colin Taylor: “I wanted to give some very talented individuals the opportunity to show their work directly to the public rather than just through our online gallery”. From sculpture to jewellery an eclectic array of art is on display.

‘First at Last’ will run until November 7 at Gallery Balmain in Shoreditch.

Digital art

‘Respect Due’ is the Museum of Colour’s latest exhibition, showcasing a collection of 18 portraits. Journalists, heritage sites and creatives worked as nominators, each choosing an individual to pay public tribute to in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The nominators included BBC journalist Clive Myrie and Soweto Kinch, a British jazz musician. The artists Naki Nahr, Grace Lee and Erin Tse were commissioned by the museum to create the portraits. ‘Respect Due’ is accessible online: museumofcolour.org.uk

Food

Tamila is the brainchild of Prince Durairaj (ex-executive chef at Roti King) and Glee Leeson. Located in the newly launched food court Hackney Kitchens, an array of South Indian dishes are served up. Expect a fun and fast paced culinary experience.

Film

The Hackney Picturehouse is hosting a special screening of No Time To Die, the latest James Bond release on Saturday (October 2). Encouraged to attend in their best evening wear, cinemagoers will enjoy an hour of food and drinks before the film, with the bar remaining open throughout. Tickets for non-members start at £54.

To book, click here.

The Hackney Picturehouse - Credit: Archant

Take a stroll

For a Sunday stroll join Lesley Thompson, local tour guide who will run a walk exploring the borders and history of Hackney and Islington. The walk will last two hours, beginning near de Beauvoir Town, with tickets at £15.

