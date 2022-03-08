'Talent is out there': Hackney Olympian hosts free masterclass in north London

A Hackney Olympian is inviting athletes and coaches to a free masterclass in north London, where he and other sporting champions will share their experiences, offer advice and answer questions.

Dalton Grant grew up in east London and went on to compete as a high jumper in two Olympic Games. He earned gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and European Indoor Championships.

Dalton also helped to secure the 2012 Olympics in London as board director of the bid team.

Olympian Dalton Grant has coached pupils at Hackney primary schools as well as professional athletes - Credit: Archant

Ten years on, he is on a mission to keep the legacy of the London games alive, by offering training and advice to young people, budding athletes and coaches in London.

Dalton told the Gazette about the aims of the Dalton Grant Academy Masterclass Workshop, which will be held at Lee Valley Athletics Centre in Edmonton.

He said: "People need to have an insight and hear from people who have been there and done it.

"Talent is out there but it has to be nurtured and supported in the right way."

The former high jumper will be joined by other Athletics champions via Zoom.

Find out more at daltongrantacademy.com/masterclass