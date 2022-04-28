Eighties music scene comes alive in Hackney photo exhibition

An exhibition of photographs of musicians and the music scene in the 1980s is still on show in Hackney.

The Lost Negatives is being shown at The Prince pub until May 13, displaying the works of Sarah Ainslie and Dylan Martinez.

Sarah works as a photographer in the Hackney and Tower Hamlets areas and Dylan is currently UK and Ireland Editor, Reuters Pictures.

Gail Thompson in action - Credit: Sarah Ainslie and Dylan Martinez

This is an exhibition of photographs of musicians and the music scene in the 1980’s,” said Sarah. “They are mostly photographs taken in London and some are local artists and musicians.”

The Prince is open Monday-Friday 4-11pm and Saturday 12-11pm and The Lost Negatives exhibition is inside.