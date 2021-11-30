Shoreditch Town Hall has received support from the government just in time for its festive programming.

The money came from the third round of the £1.57bn Cultural Recovery Fund and will help to keep the building running during winter. It will also finance the town hall’s Christmas-themed parties and comedy shows.

The building requires extra heating during the colder months, said Beth Byrne, CEO of Shoreditch Town Hall: “We’re all experiencing hikes in utility costs. That affects places of work just as it does at home."

Byrne is adamant about the importance of funding cultural programmes.

She says there is a "strong argument" for state funding as it is the venues that have relied on government funding that have survived the pandemic.

The town hall also received funding from the first two rounds of the Cultural Recovery Fund.

"It has absolutely allowed us to survive," Byrne added.