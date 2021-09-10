News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Wick's Lord Napier pub opens its doors after 26 years

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:27 PM September 10, 2021   
The Lord Napier in Hackney Wick has opened its doors. 

The revamped Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick has opened its doors. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick has reopened after 26 years. 

The infamous graffiti-clad building has opened its doors and joins the ranks of Rob Sta's Electric Star Pubs which include the Star by Hackney Downs. 

The legendary pub's long 150-year history saw it become a crime hotspot, a squat party haven and an art destination for Instagrammers and influencers. 

The pub was once a hotspot for illegal raves and squat parties. 

The pub was once a hotspot for illegal raves and squat parties. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

Rob Star, founder of Star’s Electric Pubs Group said: "I was really excited to finally get the doors open at The Napier.

"I have spent the past six years trying to re-open this historic building, so pouring that first pint and drinking it on the sun-soaked roof terrace felt extra special."

The team behind the pub have pledged to preserve the artistic heritage of the site and street artist Teddy Baden has been a key to revamping the art pieces around the building. 

New artwork by local artists can be seen on the graffiti-clad building.  

New artwork by local artists can be seen on the graffiti-clad building. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The Lord Napier's rooftop terrace. 

The Lord Napier's rooftop terrace. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The Lord Napier pub opened in the 1860s.

The pub opened in the 1860s and grew a fierce reputation in the national and local press as a hotspot for assaults and robberies. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

Food at the pub will be provided by KraPow, a new collective serving up Northern Thailand-inspired dishes.

Food at the pub will be provided by KraPow, a new collective serving up Northern Thailand-inspired dishes. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The venue boasts an 80 seater roof terrace with panoramic views across the area.

The venue boasts an 80 seater roof terrace with panoramic views across the area. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The building's also has two first floor function rooms that can be booked for private parties, meetings and other gatherings.

The building's also has two first floor function rooms that can be booked for private parties, meetings and other gatherings. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

Lord Napier pub.

It has been 26 years since the pub poured its last legal pint. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs


