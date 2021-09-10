Gallery
Hackney Wick's Lord Napier pub opens its doors after 26 years
- Credit: Electric Star Pubs
The Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick has reopened after 26 years.
The infamous graffiti-clad building has opened its doors and joins the ranks of Rob Sta's Electric Star Pubs which include the Star by Hackney Downs.
The legendary pub's long 150-year history saw it become a crime hotspot, a squat party haven and an art destination for Instagrammers and influencers.
Rob Star, founder of Star’s Electric Pubs Group said: "I was really excited to finally get the doors open at The Napier.
"I have spent the past six years trying to re-open this historic building, so pouring that first pint and drinking it on the sun-soaked roof terrace felt extra special."
The team behind the pub have pledged to preserve the artistic heritage of the site and street artist Teddy Baden has been a key to revamping the art pieces around the building.