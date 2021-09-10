Gallery

Published: 1:27 PM September 10, 2021

The revamped Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick has opened its doors. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick has reopened after 26 years.

The infamous graffiti-clad building has opened its doors and joins the ranks of Rob Sta's Electric Star Pubs which include the Star by Hackney Downs.

The legendary pub's long 150-year history saw it become a crime hotspot, a squat party haven and an art destination for Instagrammers and influencers.

The pub was once a hotspot for illegal raves and squat parties. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

Rob Star, founder of Star’s Electric Pubs Group said: "I was really excited to finally get the doors open at The Napier.

"I have spent the past six years trying to re-open this historic building, so pouring that first pint and drinking it on the sun-soaked roof terrace felt extra special."

The team behind the pub have pledged to preserve the artistic heritage of the site and street artist Teddy Baden has been a key to revamping the art pieces around the building.

New artwork by local artists can be seen on the graffiti-clad building. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The Lord Napier's rooftop terrace. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The pub opened in the 1860s and grew a fierce reputation in the national and local press as a hotspot for assaults and robberies. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

Food at the pub will be provided by KraPow, a new collective serving up Northern Thailand-inspired dishes. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The venue boasts an 80 seater roof terrace with panoramic views across the area. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

The building's also has two first floor function rooms that can be booked for private parties, meetings and other gatherings. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs

It has been 26 years since the pub poured its last legal pint. - Credit: Electric Star Pubs



