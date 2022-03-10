Dalston's Curve Garden hosts Women's Fayre for International Women's Day

Things to do

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden is hosting a Women's Fayre on Sunday - Credit: Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

A Woman's Fayre will be taking place in Dalston this weekend, to celebrate women makers and doers in Hackney and beyond.

The Dalston Eastern Curve Garden event follows International Women's Day on March 8, which commemorates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year the global day's theme is #breakthebias.

The Women's Fayre in Hackney will pay tribute to inspiring women trades people, artists and local heroes.

The event was organised by community organisation Akka, Volunteer Centre Hackney along with other local groups.

It will be held at Dalston Eastern Curve Garden on March 13, from 2.30-5pm.

Find out more about the garden at dalstongarden.org