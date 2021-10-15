News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
The top FIVE Halloween events in Hackney and Islington

Herbie Russell

Published: 11:28 AM October 15, 2021   
Ghost Newington is one of the Halloween events on this season in north London

Forget tricks, there are plenty of Halloween treats to be enjoyed in Hackney and Islington this October. Here are five events guaranteed to spook you silly.

Ghost Newington

Join a group of intrepid thrillseekers on a night-time tour of Stoke Newington. Led by a team of immersive theatre makers, you’ll discover the legend of Abney's Hangman, hide from Edgar Allen Poe, and raise a toast to a morbid entity. Those feeling faint can regain their composure at the regular pub stops (possibly!). There’s even a chance of a free ticket for whoever takes the scariest snap.

Ghost Newington, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from October 15 - 31, 6.30-9pm, The Coach and Horses, 178 Stoke Newington High St, N16 7JL; tickets £20.

Ghost Newington is over several nights this month

Islington Boat Club

The sea is a cruel mistress, but what about London’s canals? Islington Boat Club will be sailing groups through the icy waters of Regent’s Canal on their all-weather narrowboat. The trip will include a hair-raising journey through the eerie dark of London’s longest dark passage, the 878m-long Islington tunnel.

Islington Boat Club Halloween Special, October 24, 12.45pm, 3.45pm and 5pm, Towpath by the park, Graham Street Park, N1; tickets £12 (adult) £6 (child).

Hackney Funday

Expect a carnival atmosphere at the Evergreen Adventure Playground, which will be transformed into a spooky, family-friendly world of Halloween delights. Kids can explore a bubbling cauldron of freakish fun replete with music, performances, raffles, trick or treat, and Halloween competitions.

Hackney Funday, Sunday, October 31, 2pm to 5pm, Evergreen Play Association Adventure Playground Ltd, Beehive Close, E8 3JT; tickets £8

The party runs from midday until 5pm

Unrestricted View Horror Film Festival

A twisted menagerie of obscure horror films will be showcased at The Hen & Chicken’s Theatre Bar. Ten independent films and several shorts will be displayed throughout the week including ‘Dad’, where a dementia-stricken father navigates a world of zombies, and ‘The Surgeon’, a psychological thriller in which a scarred performance artist falls in love with a narcissist.

Unrestricted View Horror Film Festival, October 25 - 31, 109 St. Pauls Road, London, Greater London, N1 2NA; tickets £10 - £25

The Surgeon is playing at the Unrestricted View

The London Horror Festival

If one day of Halloween isn’t enough, how about half a month of it? The London Horror Festival will be celebrating the ghoulish, thrilling, and downright macabre through a host of live performances. Expect world premieres, work from award-winning new playwrights, and multiple sell-out runs.

The London Horror Festival - October 18 - 31, The Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road, N7 9EF; tickets £9 - £15
 

