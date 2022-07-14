H.E.R. and Lil Silva added to All Points East line-up

Acclaimed R&B artist H.E.R. and electronic producer Lil Silva have been announced as additions to a show this summer headlined by Disclosure.

Luno Presents All Points East is back at Victoria Park between August 19 and 28, with Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The National and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds headlining bills, as well as The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk topping the line-up for Field Day.

Saturday, August 27 is headlined by UK dance duo Disclosure, who have collaborated with everyone from Sam Smith to Kelis. They are joined by four-times Grammy winner H.E.R., celebrated for vulnerable yet assured love ballads and sharp protest songs. The singer-songwriter is also a guitarist, producer and collaborator; having worked with names including Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Skip Marley and Ella Mai.

Disclosure - Credit: All Points East

Electronic/dance producer Lil Silva has already written with names including Mark Ronson and Adele.

2021 saw All Points East return after the pandemic had brought live music to a halt, with bills featuring London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Kano, Bicep, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club.

East London’s Victoria Park also hosts a community focused event each year. In collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council, In The Neighbourhood hosts a programme of activities and entertainment, working with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers.

An All Points East spokesperson said: "Previous activities have seen something for everyone - eco-friendly creative workshops, free yoga sessions, street food, open air movie nights, themed drag shows and film panels with Richmix. Everything is free and 2022’s programme will be announced soon.

"A commitment to sustainability and accessibility goes hand in hand with the community elements and All Points East is proud to have been awarded gold on Attitude is Everything’s Charter of Best Practice for our commitment to deaf and disabled music fans.

"All Points East continues to work each year with local charity the Tower Project to give volunteer opportunities to young people with learning disabilities and autism on site at the festival, as well as providing education and performance opportunities to the students of nearby ELAM arts and music school. Committing to 100% renewable energy, working towards eliminating single-use plastic from all serve-ware and programming upcycling workshops for children during In The Neighbourhood are further examples of the commitment to the local community and the park."

Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com