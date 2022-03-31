Unused musical samples and instrumentals needed for Hoxton Beat Bank

Hackney rapper Kojey Radical is urging music makers to donate beats, samples and instrumentals to Hoxton's Beat Bank - Credit: Gobinder Jhitta

A Hackney rapper is calling on the music community to donate unused samples, beats and instrumentals for young local artists.

Rapper Kojey Radical has been working with arts venue Hoxton Hall to support its Beat Bank launch which will help young artist's develop their studio skills.

The project follows Kojey's work with the venue's Youth Arts programme, where he has been helping aspiring musicians with their songwriting and production skills as part of his mentee role in the Dr Martens Tough As You initiative which pairs established artists with emerging voices in music.

Hoxton Hall’s current cohort of emerging musicians will showcase their work at the venue’s annual Sound Out event on March 31.

Music makers can support emerging talent by emailing spare tracks to youtharts@hoxtonhall.co.uk.

Find out more about the Sound Out show at www.hoxtonhall.co.uk/event/class-presents-sound-out