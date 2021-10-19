Hoxton Hall announces producer for Sleeping Beauty panto

Published: 2:47 PM October 19, 2021

Hoxton Hall has announced its 2021 pantomime Sleeping Beauty will be put on in partnership with leading producers Imagine Theatre.

The venue will run the traditional Christmas play from December 10-24 and has chosen Imagine on account of its 25 years’ experience producing shows.

Karena Johnson, chief executive at Hoxton Hall, said: “It was important to us to work with a company who would build on the brilliant locally themed pantomimes we’ve presented over the past five years.

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall. Picture: Hoxton Hall - Credit: Hoxton Hall

“So Imagine Theatre, who have an excellent track record and lots of experience producing quality productions, was an obvious choice.”

Sarah Boden, who co-manages Imagine, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hoxton Hall and can’t wait to produce our first pantomime for this iconic venue in the heart of Hoxton and Shoreditch.

“Last year, many of us were not able to celebrate Christmas as we would have liked and so that’s why this year, we’re pulling out all the stops to make sure we can create some magical festive memories with this classic pantomime.”

For more information, visit: www.hoxtonhall.co.uk