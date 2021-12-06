Shoreditch and Crouch End gallery launches Christmas market art show
- Credit: Jealous Gallery
A print gallery, with branches in Hackney and Crouch End, is hosting Christmas market show featuring pre-framed and unframed ready-to-gift art works.
Jealous Gallery's Christmas Market will run until January 4, 2022, at both Jealous East on Curtain Road in Shoreditch and Jealous North on Park Road.
The contemporary screen-print studio, gallery and publisher promises the market, which also doubles as group exhibition, will feature a "treasure trove" of artworks to take home.
A spokesperson for Jealous Gallery said: "It’s time for the Jealous Christmas Market.
"This year we’ve lined up a fresh selection of both framed and unframed works to adorn the walls of our galleries to make it easier than ever to fill those stockings in time for the big day".
The print selection will be changing throughout the exhibition so visitors are encouraged to return to check out new pieces on display.
Visit jealousgallery.com
