Classic Car Boot Sale returns to King's Cross this summer

Published: 7:18 PM June 2, 2021

The Classic Car Boot Sale is returning to King's Cross this summer. - Credit: Will Slater

A vintage car boot sale will be back in King's Cross this summer with carefully selected traders, classic vehicles, street food and a bar in a retro double decker bus.

The Classic Car Boot Sale is described as a treasure trove for all things vintage, upcycled and repurposed. It will take over Granary Square, Lewis Cubitt Square and Coal Drops Yard on July 17-18.

A spokesperson for the boot sale said: "The showstopper of the event is undoubtedly the spectacular array of gleaming, vintage cars dotted throughout the market.

"This year’s Classic Car Boot Sale will be no exception, with appearances from the Afro Classics Register and Dream Cars."

A view from the original Routemaster bar at the Classic Car Boot Sale. - Credit: Will Slater

Sustainable and green repurposed classics will also be on display by London Electric Car Company.

Curated by design studio HemingwayDesign, the Classic Car Boot Sale will present over 100 bustling market stalls of fashion, homeware, art and accessories.

The mini-festival, which costs a fiver to enter, is set to celebrate the best in the 20th century and champion sustainable shopping offering a hand-picked selection of pre-loved, vintage and reworked pieces, as well as upcycled fashion, jewellery and textiles.

Visitors can also shop an eclectic selection of prints, artwork, accessories, ceramics, vinyl records, collectibles, homewares.

Designer collections, from the likes of Vinyl Underground Herbie Mensah, Woowoo Boutique and Hang Up Vintage, will all be trading from a lineup of classic cars, vans, scooters and motorbikes.

Visitors can shop for vintage and upcycled clothes, prints, artwork, accessories, ceramics, vinyl records, collectibles, homewares. - Credit: Will Slater

There will also be curated collections displayed by Coal Drops Yard’s very own Boutique by homelessness charity Shelter and a partnership with Charity Retail Association.



The Classic Car Boot sale spokesperson added: "Fun for the whole family, the Classic Car Boot Sale attracts a host of colourful characters, with many visitors taking the opportunity to dress up for the day and live their 40s/50s/60s dream.

"If you’ve ever felt like you were born in the wrong decade, now is the time to remedy that with a full weekend surrounded by people who know 20th century style inside out."

For more information visit www.classiccarbootsale.co.uk





The Classic Car Boot Sale takes place in July. - Credit: Will Slater



